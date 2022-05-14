Drunk man slapped, beat wife for querying his lateness home

The Lagos State police has docked one Adewole Odutemowo,43, at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, Lagos State over alleged assault occasioning harm on his wife.

The prosecutor, Inspector Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 26, 2021, at about 9:00 p.m at Agility Area of Mile 12, Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Perezi stated that the defendant assaulted his wife, Omolade Odutemowo, whom he dragged down from a chair which made her sustain serious injuries on her right toes.

“The defendant beat up his wife in the presence of their two children without minding how they felt, ”he said.

He added that the defendant was fond of coming back home late and drunk.

“On this occasion, he was not drunk. But, he returned home at odd hours which prompted the complainant (his wife) to demand to know where he was coming from.





“Out of anger, the defendant slapped his wife, dragged her out of the chair she was sitting and started beating her, ”he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault occasioning harm.

The magistrate, O.M. Ajayi granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Ajayi added that the surety must swear to an affidavit, stipulating the following: that he resides within the court’s jurisdiction, his address to be verified by the prosecutor, presentation of a two-year tax clearance certificate as well as provide three recent passport photographs.

The case was adjourned.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE