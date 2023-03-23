Rotimi Ige

Promising Nigerian Afro Fusion artiste, Louis Chinonso Andre Favour, better known by the stage name Dredi, having recorded success with some of her previous song release, is now set to open her musical journey this year with the announcement of the release of her first song for the year titled ‘Frenemies’.

Expected to be released in April 2023; according to Dredi, the new song ‘Frenemies’ is a prayer for salvation from enemies in the guise of friends that express greed, hate, and envy.

She said, “You know what they say “the saddest thing about betrayal is that it comes from your friends.”

Inspired by the great works of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Micheal Jackson, she has assured her music lovers that 2023 is boxed up with new music and a surprise EP announcement.

She said, “For this year, my team and I are currently working tirelessly to ensure we put out good quality music with great content and that you will see in all the materials we will be putting out before the end of the year”.

DREDI established an early interest in music while growing up which led to them joining her church choir where was exposed to the basics of music. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the 21-year-old’s unique style infuses smooth Afrobeats and R&B into contemporary reggae.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others





The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…