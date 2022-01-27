Don’t spare bandits, Buhari orders military on Sokoto condolence visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his order to the military, not spare bandits terrorizing citizens and undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability in the country.

He restated the charge Thursday while commiserating with the Government and people of Sokoto over the recent loss of lives and property as a result of outrageous attacks by bandits and other criminal gangs.

The president assured that the country will ultimately defeat the forces of evil.

Speaking at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, President Buhari said:

“I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

He further assured the people that he remains unrelenting in his resolve to put an end to heinous criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president wrote in the visitors’ register: “My condolences to the Sultanate, the Government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists.

“Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.”

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan thanked the President for the show of sympathy assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.

