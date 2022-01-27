PHOTOS: Two dead, many houses destroyed in gas tanker explosion in Delta

Two persons have been burnt beyond recognition and over 30 houses and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a gas explosion in Ohoror community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday.

The explosion was said to have occurred when a granite truck rammed into a stationary tanker laden with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at Ohoror junction axis of the East/West road at about 3:00 a.m when residents of the community were still asleep.

But Police Public Relations Officer, Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said he could only confirm the death of one person, and the destruction of property worth a fortune.

An indigene of the community, Mr Dennis Israel, said the granite truck was headed towards Port Harcourt from Ughelli when the driver lost control and rammed into the tanker.

He said the truck also collided with other tankers parked by the roadside leading to a huge explosion.

According to Israel, the driver of the LPG tanker and his conductor were burnt beyond recognition in the resulting fire, adding that over 30 houses and properties were also affected.

“The tanker drivers double-parked along the roadside and the granite truck rammed into one of them which fell on the parked ones and the products loaded automatically discharged.

“About four trucks were parked along the roadside with different products that were loaded, ranging from diesel, fuel, kerosene and gas and when the accident occurred. The tanker with diesel fell and emptied all its content on the ground and from there, the fire destroyed everything,” he narrated.

One of the victims, Sapele Clement, said he and other survivors in the community were left with nothing but the clothes on them.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We want the government to come to our aid as we have been left with nothing, all the properties we laboured for have gone down the drain in a twinkle of an eye,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Thursday, called for immediate assessment of the cause of the explosion.

Okowa made the call when he personally visited the scene of the incident where he commiserated with the community on the tragedy and gave assurances that government would take steps to cushion the effects of the inferno on the victims.

The governor said that no effort would be spared in putting out the fire completely and directed the State Director of Fire Service to remain on the ground until the fire was completely extinguished and other oil trucks posing a threat to the community were evacuated.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori and Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, commended the men of the Fire Service for their prompt response.

He advised the community to keep off the fire scene in addition to being vigilant to avoid further loss of lives, as the government was working hard to contain the spread of the explosion.

Briefing the governor earlier, the state’s Director of Fire Services, Mr Eugene Oziwele, said that his men were alerted at dawn and he quickly mobilized to the community.

He added that fire-fighting trucks were mobilised from Ughelli to ensure that the fire was extinguished completely.

President-General of Uwheru Kingdom, Chief Macpherson Igbedi, who also briefed the governor, said that no fewer than 20 houses were gutted by the fire.

He appealed for more concerted efforts in evacuating all abandoned tankers laden with gas in the area to avert further destruction.