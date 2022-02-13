Don’t shop for president in hell, Okurounmu tells Nigerians

CHAIRMAN of the presidential advisory council that midwifed the 2014 national conference, Senator Femi Okunrounmu has advised Nigerians to look elsewhere if they hope to get a messiah to salvage the country in the 2023 presidential election.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Tribune, Okurounmu said making a choice between the presidential offerings from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which ruled before it is akin to looking for a messiah in hell. “I don’t see a messiah coming from hell.

If you are looking for a messiah, he will come from heaven and not hell.

“The two parties you have mentioned, PDP and APC, are hellish parties. They are parties that are draining the resources of Nigeria into the private pockets of their leaders.

