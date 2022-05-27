Akintola, Ooni, others for OAU Muslim graduates’ National Reunion in Ile-Ife

DIRECTOR of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, will tomorrow deliver the 2022 annual national reunion lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A statement by the chairman of the planning committee of the reunion, Mohammed Buari and the association’s national public relations officer, Samsudeen Adenopo, stated that the three-day conference, of which the lecture is a part, would hold at the Oduduwa Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

According to the statement, the reunion events will hold at various venues within the university from today (Friday), to Sunday.

The statement said that Akintola, a professor of Islamic Eschatology at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojoo, would speak on the topic ‘Politics, Governance and the Muslim Elite’.

It added: “His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, will be the royal father of the day.

“Similarly, Alhaji Liad Tella, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Iwo Land, will chair the occasion on Saturday with Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede as the host vice-chancellor.





“Other highlights of the reunion include a networking dinner on Friday, May 27 (today), to be anchored by Alhaji Luqman Obileye while a panel of discussants, including Professor Abideen Olaiya, Hon. Jamiu Olawunmi, Alhaji Maruf Hassan and Alhaji Mikhail Alarape will be discussing the topic ‘South-West Nigeria Politics: The Mission, The Methodology and The Practicalities.”

“The dinner will be chaired by Alhaji (Dr) Murthada Adeniji, Chief Executive Officer, Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, while Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, Chairman, Board of Trustees, UNIFEMGA, is the chief host at OAU Mosque Hall, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, from 8.00 p.m.”

“The reunion will commence with a special Jumat service at OAU Central Mosque, a courtesy call on the outgoing vice-chancellor and a welcome reception for all the delegates.

“Other highlights of the conference are the presentation of scholarship grants to students of the university as well as a keep-fit exercise for all delegates.

“They also include novelty matches among the branches and a press conference on Sunday to wrap it up.”

UNIFEMGA National President, Abdulfattah Olanlege, said the 2022 reunion coincided with the change of guard at the headship of OAU as well as the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) and “offers us the unique opportunity to take stock on how much we have given back to the university and society at large.”

According to the statement, over 200 delegates from all the branches, including those in the Diaspora, have already registered to participate in the 2022 National Reunion Conference which will be broadcasted live for members across the globe.

