Net citizens have reacted to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s mimicking of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in his newly released movie trailer.

The actor shared the trailer of the movie “Peter Obi” on his Instagram page on Thursday and has since created mixed reactions from social media users.

In the trailer, Yul Edochie is seen playing the role of Obi in the movie as he alters his baritone voice to mimic that of the presidential candidate.

Different scenes in the newly released movie also captured Edochie dressing like the former Anambra governor and referencing some of his real-life situations.

While some social media users hailed the actor for carrying out the role perfectly, others criticized him for mocking the former Anambra state governor.

See some reactions to the video below:

@ obidiya.1

casting with Peter Obi name is ok but that voice is not his please. Edit bfr u release it. Don’t disrespect our president like u did to May.T for thanks

@pascalgoodsnr

this blew my mind… you are born todo this my brother

@ warldbest

But Peter Obi marry one wife

@ hardaezeh

Na everything una go use act film





@ desywiz

What nonsense movie from Yul and what a stupid voice is this. PETER OBI for president pls