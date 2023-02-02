A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba, Chief David Sabo Kente has insisted that the chances of winning the Governorship election in the state were brighter than any other political party.

Kente made the declaration on Thursday while reacting to the supreme court judgement which nullified the party primary held in the state.

Chief Shuaibu Ataka, Secretary of the David Kente Governorship Campaign Organisation while briefing newsmen in Jalingo on behalf of Chief Kente, commended the supreme court justices for a sound judgement. He said the judgement would serve as a lesson to politicians who felt the society should continue with its old draconian ways.

The guber aspirant also expressed optimism that he would win the ticket of the party as he was ever ready to go into a fresh primary election.

He further called on the APC supporters in the state to remain calm and wait for the decision of the party’s national headquarters.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that a five-man justice of the Supreme Court on Wednesday nullified the emergence of Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha on the ground that there was no party primary election held in the state and ordered that a fresh primary be conducted within 12 days.