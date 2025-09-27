Don’t discourage us from bringing more devt to Ogun, Gbenga Daniel tells Gov Abiodun

The Senator representing Ogun East in the National Assembly, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun not to discourage federal lawmakers from facilitating developmental projects in the state.

Daniel made this appeal while addressing constituents during his mid-term community assessment and review tour of the BATOGD Movement, held at Eruwon in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of the state.

The former governor noted that he facilitated the rehabilitation of the Paddy Arikawe Road in Sagamu for the benefit of the people, stressing that such gestures should receive more support from the state government rather than hostility.

Sunday Tribune recalled that the Ogun State government had been at loggerheads with the contractor handling the road rehabilitation over claims that the work did not meet the state’s standards for road projects.

He urged the state government not to short-change the people with petty politics.

Daniel said:

“A fundamental part of my role as your Senator is lawmaking and, crucially, facilitating the location of federal projects to our constituency. However, I must clarify a critical point: my job essentially ends with the facilitation.

“The process of awarding contracts and executing these projects is the responsibility of various federal agencies, often in cooperation with state agencies. What we expect, and indeed require, from the state government is cooperation, not hostility. Petty politics must never be allowed to short-change our people.

“Let me give you a clear example. The Paddy Arikawe Road in Sagamu, which is currently a subject of controversy, was first opened up and tarred with drainages by the Ogun State Road Management Agency (OGROMA) in 2004, over twenty years ago.

“Sadly, since then, no significant repairs or maintenance have been carried out until we managed to include it as a palliative measure in our limited constituency projects.

“The primary responsibility for that road lies with the local and state governments. The core of my message to our state government is simple: we need encouragement, not discouragement, to bring more development home.”

The lawmaker further revealed that a special proposal has been submitted to the National Assembly for the creation of four satellite campuses for the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun.

“Taking over TASUED by the Federal Government is a monumental achievement. However, we have identified a challenge: the main campus at Ijagun has a landmass of about 151 hectares, which is significantly smaller than the 10,000 hectares typically required for a new federal university. This limitation presents a unique opportunity for us.

“We have therefore submitted a special proposal for the creation of four satellite campuses within a 30km radius of the main campus. This initiative is strategically important and holds a special significance. The proposed mini-campuses are: a Skill Acquisition Campus at Okelugbogun, Ijebu North East; conversion of GIPI (Oil Engineering Services) in Oni Waterside Local Government into a satellite campus; an Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Campus at Ilishan/Odogbolu; and a Health Sciences Campus at Ijebu-Ode,” Daniel said.

