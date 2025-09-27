ECOWAS parliament adopts $19.6m for 2026 budget

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has adopted a budget of 19,636,030 Units of Account, approximately $19.6 million for the 2026 fiscal year, while also exploring the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive regional development.

The President of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima, in her speech at the end of the Sixth Legislature Second Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament for the Year 2025 in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, noted that the parliamentary seminar dedicated to AI explored its immense potential for regional development.

She said, “The parliamentary seminar dedicated to artificial intelligence has allowed us to explore its immense potential to modernise our work, strengthen accountability, and bring our institutions closer to citizens,” she said.

Ibrahima underscored the importance of responsible AI adoption, noting, “We are laying the first stone for responsible and ethical African ownership of artificial intelligence.”

She added that the recommendations from the seminar will lay the foundation for a visionary regulatory framework, anchored in respect for human rights, inclusion, and democratic values.

The budget adoption and AI exploration are part of the parliament’s efforts to enhance regional integration and improve the lives of West Africans. Ibrahima described the budget as “the engine of our commitment to the people of West Africa.”

She expressed confidence that the budget will enable the parliament to carry out priority missions, including implementing AI-related initiatives.

“By leveraging AI and adopting a robust budget, the ECOWAS Parliament aims to drive innovation, improve governance, and enhance regional integration,” she added.