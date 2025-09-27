Alleged intimidation: Police arrest APC chieftain in Jigawa

Tension is brewing in Kazaure, Jigawa, following the arrest and detention of an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Comrade Hannafi Yakubu Jawo, a key political ally of Senator Babangida Hussain, representing Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District.

Jawo, who also serves as chairman of the “Wali People First” support group for the senator, was reportedly picked up from his residence in the early hours of Saturday by police operatives.

Sources in the senator Babangida Hussain’s political promotion movement at Kazaure told Online Tribune that the arrest followed a petition allegedly filed by the senator’s Personal Assistant, Muhammad Alhassan, popularly known as Dan Alhassan.

The source which preferred anonymity told Online Tribune in the state that the development is believed to be linked to a disagreement over empowerment and assistance items reportedly distributed by the senator to constituents and supporters in the district, including the APC chieftain in Jigawa.

Speaking from detention, the APC chieftain told Tribune Online that his ordeal began after he demanded items allocated to him for some members of his group under one of the senator’s empowerment programmes.

“I was in my house this morning when the police came and arrested me. I initially thought they were from the divisional office, but they took me straight to the Area Command headquarters,” he recounted.

According to him, the items were assigned through the Kazaure Local Government Council chairman and were to be collected from the senator’s aide. However, the aide allegedly claimed the items had been stolen, a claim Jawo said he doubted.

“I expressed my doubts and insisted on clarity. When genuine explanations were not given, I voiced my concerns on social media under my constitutional right to free expression, especially since I believed I was cheated,” he explained, highlighting issues faced by the APC chieftain in Jigawa.

He further alleged that his arrest was orchestrated to silence him and keep him behind bars over the weekend.

“I suspect the plan is to detain me till Monday so I will suffer for two days. It is also meant to intimidate others who were similarly denied their entitlements,” he said.

Jawo maintained that the incident does not reflect the ideology of Senator Babangida Hussain.

“We know this is not in line with Senator Walin Kazaure’s political values. He does not support cheating or intimidation, regardless of one’s status or political affiliation,” he added.

Efforts to reach the senator’s Personal Assistant, Muhammad Alhassan, were unsuccessful. His mobile line was switched off, and text and WhatsApp messages were not responded to at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Jigawa State, SP Lawal Shi’isu Adam, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.

“I am not aware of the case. It has not reached the level where I would be briefed, as there is no emergency attached to it. Give me time to find out, and I will get back to you,” he stated.

As at press time, it was unclear whether the detained APC chieftain in Jigawa would be granted bail or remain in custody until Monday.

The development has stirred conversation among political observers in the senatorial district, with many calling for transparency in the handling of party-related empowerment programmes.