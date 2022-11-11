Don’t deny yourself good life under the guise of piousness — Islamic scholar

An Islamic scholar, Dr Daud Amoo (Alaga), has called on Muslims not to deny themselves of the basic pleasures that would make life easy for them on the grounds of being pious.

Amoo, who is the chief missioner of the Forum for Comparative Sermons, Ibadan, made the call at a Maolud Nabbiy lecture organised by the Spiritual Household of Maolana Shykh Sa’ad in Ogbomoso on Saturday.

The lecture, entitled ‘Balancing the Spiritual and Material Aspects of Life in Present Day Nigeria,” was organised in collaboration with Muassasat Nasrul-ilm Wa Dawat Foundation.

According to Amoo, Islam does not forbid Muslims from acquiring wealth and seeking western education but such must be done legitimately with the fear of Allah.

He decried the situation where some Muslims would do away with the basic needs of life while others wear torn or dirty clothes on the grounds of being pious, thereby portraying the religion in bad light.

“Islam is about fulfillment, not denial. Islam does not teach us not to strive for life and appear dirty in the society. Dressing neatly is part of the teachings of Islam,” he said.

The scholar urged Muslims to fear Allah, worship Him accordingly and constantly pray for His guidance and protection in order to overcome challenges of life.

Amoo advised politicians against embezzlement of public funds and remember that they would account for their deeds on the Day of Judgment.

In his lecture, the vice chancellor of Summit University, Offa, Professor Abiodun Aibinu, called on Muslims and Nigerians in general to adopt lifestyles that could assist their livelihoods and not plunge them into crises.

Aibinu said that people must refrain from lifestyles that could have repercussions when they grow old, urging them to share their feelings with trusted individuals for prompt assistance.

The vice chancellor also urged Nigerians to always upgrade their skills and knowledge to meet the present-day life so they are not left behind in the labour market.

Earlier, the national president of Muassasat Nasrul-ilm Wa Dawat Foundation, Alhaji Ibrahim Adigun, said the event was to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad and teach the people about his lifetime and legacy.

Adigun, who said that the Prophet lived a perfect life that must be emulated by Muslims, noted that the group had been organising the annual lecture for decades.

The chairman of the planning committee, Mr Saheed Olarewaju, said that inclusion of workshop for youths in the celebration was to inculcate good morals and uprightness in them and build them for the future.





Olarewaju said that the majority of youths in the society nowadays lacked morality and dignity of labour and could do anything for quick riches.

“We want to mould this set of youths and give them the kind of mindset that would enable them to be God fearing and behave positively in their endeavour,” he said.