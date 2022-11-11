Kwankwaso, Adeyemi counsel Nigerians

Eye of Islam
By Taofeek Lawal | Abuja
Kwankwaso

THE presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has promised justice, respect and fairness to every Nigerian at all levels of government if he is elected as the president in 2023.

Kwankwaso made the promise last Friday in Abuja during an interaction with the media after attending the two-raka’at Juma’a prayer at the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society’s Mosque, Guzape, Abuja.

The former Kano State governor, who unveiled his 160-page blueprint called ‘My Pledges to You: The RMK2023 Blueprint’ in Abuja recently, called on Nigerians to study his programmes for the masses which he said would change the course of governance in the country.

According to the former Minister of Defence, the blueprint captures all his plans for Nigeria’s development.

He said, if elected, he would provide an effective leadership that would bring a new lease of life and improve  the standard of living of Nigerians.

“I want to call on Nigerians to go through our blueprint and see the laudable plans we have for them. We will be fair and just to all and we shall ensure fairness and justice at all levels of governance,” Kwankwaso stated.

The Imam of the Al-Habibiyyah Mosque, Fuad Adeyemi, called on Muslims to do things right so that the country would be a better place to live in.

He said Muslims should set standard on how a country should be properly run through their conduct and relationship with others.

“If all Muslims decide to do what is right and help one another, it will bring stability to the country. We should learn to support one another.

“Elections are around. We should be conscious of Almighty Allah in whatever we do, who we choose and how we choose them. The fear of Allah should be our guide not what we stand to benefit,” Adeyemi said.

