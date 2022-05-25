Don’t criticise Peter Obi, he knows what he wants, Ohaneze tells Nigerians

The National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, has appealed to Nigerians not to criticise the decision of their son, Mr Peter Obi, for dumping and withdrawing his presidential ambition from the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP).

He said leaving PDP does not means he has given up his ambition to become the next President of Nigeria, in the 2023 general election.

Tribune Online gathered that Obi, a former front line presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally dumped the Party.

The former governor of Anambra State made his resignation known in a letter written to his ward Chairman in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State in the state.

In the letter written to his PDP Agulu ward II Chairman, Obi informed him of his official exit from the PDP.

Also, a close aide of the former Anambra Governor told our correspondent that the story was true, but he was not in the position to speak on the matter and said Obi would speak later on it.





Also, in a letter to the National Secretariat of the party, Obi confirmed his resignation from the PDP and withdrawal from the presidential race.

Speaking further in Awka, on a telephone interview, Okeke-Ogene said Ndigbo, are watching and praying for him on the next line of his political movement.

“Obi knows what he wants. There are many political parties in the country that he can fix himself in and continue his fight for the better.

“He who wears the shoes knows where it pinches. So, Peter Obi, knows what he wants. Nigerians should not criticise his personal decision but rather pray for him and encourage him,” he said.

