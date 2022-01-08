Don Crucifixto Entertainment plans big for 2022

Don Crucifixto Entertainment no doubt, had it big last year, given the series of giant strides recorded, despite the pandemic. Ehimigbai Idowu Junior, popularly known as Chelsea Pastor, a creative and experienced entertainment executive, who works with Don Crucifixto Entertainment as Casting Director, has revealed.

According to him, Don Crucifixto Entertainment has successfully shown its strengths both in the music and movie industries last year and promises more this year.

He noted that last year, they unveiled three talented music artists, Ewa, Khabir and Dayz, who are now doing well, while a powerful movie project was also released entitled: ‘Privilege’.

However, this year, the label seems to have huge plans on board, just as anticipation for the release of the last movie ‘Transit’, keeps rising among the fans. Transit is a psychological thriller produced by Tumi Oluyole and directed by Robert Peters. The premiere of the movie, if all plans work out fine, should hold in the United States of America come March 2022. Other movies expected to be released are ‘Mom and I’ and ‘Abiba’.

Meanwhile, he also revealed the main purpose of the visit of the label boss, Mr Tumi Oluyole, to Nigeria, during the last festive periods. He said Tumi’s visit to Nigeria mainly was to work out plans for different movies lined up to be filmed this year.

“We thank God so far. We had some vital projects accomplished last year and we moving forward this year. We want to build on the success of last year so we can make 2022 much better for everyone who has been supporting the brand abroad and locally. To this end, the boss Tumi was around during the festivities to plan out modalities in order to have a successful year.”

He added: “We will also be partnering with Seyi Oluyole, an author, scriptwriter and president of Dream Catchers, on a new series we will be filming this year.”