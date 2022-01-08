Rite Foods supports Eniola Badmus’ ‘Feed the Needy’ initiative in Lagos

Rite Foods Limited has restated its commitment to corporate philanthropy with its sponsorship of Eniola Badmus’ ‘feed the needy’ initiative on New Year’s Day in Lagos.

The ‘Feed the Needy’ initiative is championed by Nollywood celebrity, Eniola Badmus with a clear objective of putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the state. It is done on New Year’s Day each year since its inception on January 1, 2019.

The initiative, in its fourth edition, witnessed the feeding of over fifty thousand needy with Rite Foods providing an array of its fantastically refreshing beverages, Bigi drinks, complemented with Bigi premium table water as well as its spicy and tasty beef sausage rolls given out to refresh, revitalize and recharge thousands of the needy across various centres in the state.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited stated that the initiative is in line with her company’s commitment to corporate philanthropy by making a meaningful difference in a refreshing way in the lives of people in various communities across the country. “As a company, we are poised to strengthen global solidarity with a focus on meeting the needs of the poor and vulnerable people in different communities across the country,” she stated.

Some of the locations visited during the initiative includes the Living Fountain Orphanage, Heart of Gold Children Hospice, Nigerian Red Cross Society Motherless Babies Home, Heritage Homes Orphanage, Bab es Salaam Orphanage Home and Temidire Primary School, Shogunle Lagos.

Eniola Badmus, the convener of the initiative commended Rite Foods company for supporting the initiative and poured her heartfelt gratitude to the company for always showing up to supporting causes that make an enduring impact in the lives of people in the country.