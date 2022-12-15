Don commends Nigerian maritime academy on ICT compliant status

The ICT-compliant status of Nigeria’s Maritime Academy, Oron will enhance the performance and recognition of its cadets in International and local labour markets, Professor Ezenwa Ogbonnaya has said.

Prof. Ezenwa who is a lecturer in the Department of Marine Engineering, Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, said this while delivering the 2022 Maritime Lecture at Maritime Academy of Nigeria Oron on Wednesday, on the theme “Emerging Opportunities in Global Shipping Services – Pathway for Skilled Manpower Development”.

Presenting a paper on the topic “Emerging Technologies in the Global Shipping Industry: Opportunities and Threats for Maritime Workforce ” the Don commended the institution for upgrading ICT facilities into a world-class status, saying that cadets from the Academy can compete favourably in the global maritime industry.

He urged maritime stakeholders to be prepared to receive the cadets for various engagements in the industry.

Speaking on Artificial Intelligence and implementation challenges, Ogbonnaya listed the challenges to include data integration, trust issues, fear of job requirements, lack of clear strategy and absence of creativity.

Addressing 233 graduating cadets, Ogbonnaya charged them to exhibit character in addition to learning through modern state of art ICT facilities acquired in the institution, so they can fit in the global maritime labour market.

In another lecture titled “Career Paths and Challenges in the Industry”, Frances Inoma observed that the Shipping Industry is the most globalised one and charged the cadets to choose careers that will make them relevant in the industry.

Frances, a Crew/Commercial Manager with Bricks Shipping company listed career challenges in the industry to include industry acceptance, constant industry changes, qualification limitations and industry experience, pressure for fast achievements, work-life balance and certification as well as administration limitations.

She assured the cadets of bountiful opportunities in the maritime industry waiting to be exploited.