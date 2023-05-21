In Abia, the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD and the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA are on strike.

While the NARD is on national strike, NMA is on state strike this has been affecting hospitals and patients in the State.

The state chairman of NMA, Dr Isaiah Abali, said the union are on strike over the huge amount of salary arrears owed them, while the NARD is on a national warning strike.

According to him, the NMA strike in Abia is for Doctors working with the state government, while NARD strike affects those hospitals where Resident Doctors are found.

He informed that NMA doctors will not get back to work in the State until they are paid.

Tribune Online gathered patients have been relocating and now patronise private hospitals in the State as a result of the industrial action.

A kidney patient, Ugochukwu Ohaeri said he relocated from Abuja to Umuahia to enable him get proper medical attention, “only to meet with government hospital without Doctors in Umuahia”, stating that he has no option than to go to private have hospital s to face delayed treatment and exhorbitanot charges.

He thanked God that in spite of all, he is getting well.

Some health and auxillary workers, including the Abia State Health Management Board, ASHMB chairman of Medical and Health Workers Union, MHWU, Chidinma Wokoma said all, including the workers and patients are feeling the heat of the strike which will not come off except the state government yields.

Also reacting, the Managing Director, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia Prof. Onyebuchi said “Yes, Resident Doctors are on strike.

“It is a national strike and we are coping. By Monday, we will start work.”





At the FMC Umuahia, it was also observed that doctors under NMA are doing their best to cope with the extra work for them due to the NARD warning strike.

