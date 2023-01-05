Doctors set to shut hospitals over colleague’s murder

In retaliation for the murder of one of its members, Dr. Uyi Iluobe, at the hands of shooters who assaulted his hospital, Olive Clinic, at Oghareki in the Ethiope West Local Government Area on New Year’s Eve, the Nigerian Medical Association, South-South Zone, has vowed to close all hospitals in Delta State.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr. Collins Otoikhila, Secretary of the NMA Edo State Branch’s South-South Caucus, and Dr. Udoka Imoisili, Chairman of the branch’s South-South caucus, vowed to start a one-week hospital closure in the state.

The statement read in part, “While we mourn the unfortunate murder of our colleague, we wish to assure all our members in the South-South zone that we shall pursue this case to its logical conclusion. We will not spare anything to ensure that Dr. Uyi lluobe and his family get justice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…





Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

“While the South-South caucus/zone in conjunction with the Delta State branch of NMA is working hard to unravel the circumstances behind this unwarranted murder of a dutiful medical doctor, the zone strongly condemns this dastardly act and in the interim, resolves as follows:

“That the relevant security agencies step up their efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime within five days, after which the South-South caucus may not be able to guarantee the rendering of normal medical services in the entire South-South zone.