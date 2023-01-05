Religious leaders should condemn violent offenders — CSOs

Human rights organisations including Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, ADF International, and Vision Africa urged on Wednesday that religious leaders should speak out strongly against individuals who would incite violence based on religion, ethnicity, or other considerations.

They claimed that doing so was now required to prevent the country from slipping into a period of historic turmoil.

Faith communities, according to the CSOs, could no longer afford to be silent as Nigeria proceeded to veer over the edge of danger.

After the inclusive security dialogue and the inclusive youth dialogue against electoral violence programmes, which were jointly organised in Abuja, the CSOs revealed their innermost thoughts in a communiqué released by Rev. John Hayab, the country director of the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria.

To talk and work together on issues of shared concern and potential solutions to problems facing Nigeria, the two programmes brought together over 300 youth leaders along with leaders in the country’s religious, political, and civil society sectors.

The statement states, in part, that the conversation “determined that; “With awareness also that uncontrolled violence and the threat of violence lead to fears amongst faith communities, self-silencing of speech and other activities, and possible cycles of violence based on self-help, the dialogue resolved that;

“All forms of violence against persons must be criminalised and culprits prosecuted according to the laws of the land; promote freedom of speech, especially the right to the complaint; ensure that all complaints are investigated and appropriate actions are taken; and take precautions to stop the escalation of violence in any community.

“We declare and propose that religious leaders should do more to promote peace for their communities and speak out forcefully against those who would instigate violence based on religion, ethnicity, or other factors.

“Security forces should work more closely with local leaders to prevent violence and the threat of violence based on religion, ethnicity, and similar factors, and should more aggressively prosecute those who commit violence or make threats while also doing more to protect the victims of violence and threat.”

Given their clout in the community, the alliance emphasized that religious leaders must take a proactive role in the peace process.

“Religious leaders need to honestly preach peace to their congregations and communities and work to promote mutual respect and understanding within and between faith communities.

“Nigerians should be accepted everywhere in the country the way they are, irrespective of their faith traditions,” it added.