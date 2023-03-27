Olayinka Olukoya

On Monday, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, disclosed that his administration would give the late Chief of General Staff and former military governor of the state, General Oladipo Diya (retd), a state burial.

Abiodun said this when he paid a condolence visit to the deceased family at his Ikeja residence, Lagos State. The passage of the Odogbolu-born army general was a great loss to the State, particularly Nigeria in general.

The governor noted that Diya lived an impactful life worthy of emulation.

The governor who led a powerful delegation of members of the State Executive Council to the family said, “General Diya was a man of many parts. His life epitomized integrity and character. He was a soldier and gentleman, a lawyer with an eventful career. He rose to the peak of his career as the Chief of General Staff. “

The governor noted that he held many command and administrative positions while in the military and continued to impact humanity after retirement from active service.

He acknowledged his commitment to his community, especially in the Odogbolu Local Government Area, adding that the history of Ogun State would not be complete without mentioning his name.

Abiodun, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, urged the family members not to grieve over his death as he impacted his generation and has gone home to rest with his Lord.

He announced that a committee of some State Executive Council members would be set up to liaise with the family to give the former military governor of the state a befitting burial.

Responding on behalf of the family, one of the sons of the late General Diya, Oyedamola, thanked the governor for showing concern to the family at this trying time through the visit, saying that his father, while alive, had a deep affection for the present administration because of its good works.