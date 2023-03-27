Ishola Michael

It has been warned that if not treated, a person with active pulmonary TB disease will infect, on average, between 10 and 15 people every year.

The assertion was made by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe, while briefing Journalists at the Conference room of BACATMA on the commensuration of the 2023 World TB Day with the theme: “Yes, We Can End TB”, and a slogan “Get Involved.”

According to him, Nigeria ranked 6th among the high-burden countries and 1st in Africa with high burden for TB, MDR-TB & TB/HIV and it is among the top 10 countries that accounts for 77% of the global gap in TB Case Finding and contributes 9% to the global gap between TB incidence and notified cases.

He further said that Tuberculosis remains one of the World’s deadliest communicable diseases stressing that despite being preventable and curable, TB sickens about 10 million people and kills 1.4 million every year globally. The Commissioner, who was represented by the Executive Chairman of BACATMA, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam added that at the end of 2022, Nigeria made tremendous progress by detecting and treating over 285,000 TB Patients, thereby achieved 60% performance of its estimated TB case notification.