Ishola Michael
It has been warned that if not treated, a person with active pulmonary TB disease will infect, on average, between 10 and 15 people every year.
The assertion was made by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe, while briefing Journalists at the Conference room of BACATMA on the commensuration of the 2023 World TB Day with the theme: “Yes, We Can End TB”, and a slogan “Get Involved.”
According to him, Nigeria ranked 6th among the high-burden countries and 1st in Africa with high burden for TB, MDR-TB & TB/HIV and it is among the top 10 countries that accounts for 77% of the global gap in TB Case Finding and contributes 9% to the global gap between TB incidence and notified cases.
He further said that Tuberculosis remains one of the World’s deadliest communicable diseases stressing that despite being preventable and curable, TB sickens about 10 million people and kills 1.4 million every year globally.
The Commissioner, who was represented by the Executive Chairman of BACATMA, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam added that at the end of 2022, Nigeria made tremendous progress by detecting and treating over 285,000 TB Patients, thereby achieved 60% performance of its estimated TB case notification.
“Similarly, in 2022; Bauchi State detected and notified 7, 806 drug-susceptible TB cases as against 5, 652 in 2021, achieving 53% performance of its estimated TB Case Notification,” he said.
According to him, “This figure was the highest ever new cases detected in the State which implied the various innovative strategies and dedication of our hard-working Staff and Partners.”
Sabiu Gwalabe said that, “Out of the 5,518 new cases that were placed on treatment in 202 about 5,192 (94%) were successfully treated at the end of the year.
With the current commitment of Bauchi State Government, this administration under the abled leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, through BACATMA has made significant progress in terms of TB Control both the State and LGA levels.”
He added that “In Bauchi State, there are currently 794 FREE TB Treatment Centers, 127 TB Diagnostic Centers and 15 GeneXpert, three Trudenat and One (1) TB Lamp machines which are the latest machines that diagnosis both the Drug- Sensitive TB bacteria and the Drug-Resistant strain of the bacteria that course Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR-TB) forms of TB.”
The Commissioner further said that, Let me also mention that the State Government in collaboration with our Partners; KNCV and BA-N are currently conducting active case finding in all nooks and crannies of the State using WOW Truck and WOW Keke.”
He then stressed that united effort is needed to reach those at highest risk for TB and to identify and implement innovative strategies to improve testing and treatment among high-risk populations.
The Commissioner called on all stakeholders; International Organizations, Civil Society Organizations, religious and Traditional/community Leaders, Private Sectors to join the drive to roll out the strategy and to reach, treat and cure all those who are ill from TB today.
“Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, we are marking this year’s commemoration
series of activities aimed at increasing awareness and active TB case search.
This include but not limited to; Phone-in TV and Radio Program to be aired State-wide; Official Flag-Off Ceremony of the 2023 World TB Day and distribution of some nutritional support for some patients; Combined Free Testing and Treatment for TB, Covid-19, HIV, HBV, and Malaria and Targeted Community Outreach Activities to create awareness,” he said.
He also extended sincere appreciation on behalf of the State Government to numerous Partners; WHO, IHVN, KNCV, GGHN, BA-Health International, JHF, SUFABEL. TLMN, LTR, GHSC-PSM, SFH the Sector, CSO and CBOS working in the State, as the state looks forward to a sustainable partnership.
