Distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse, NYSC DG tells corps members

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, has warned corps members to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

The newly appointed director-general of the NYSC scheme gave the charge, on Tuesday, at the permanent orientation camp, Iseyin during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch B stream 1 corps members.

Fadah in a statement delivered by the NYSC Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, implored the corps members to maintain a high level of discipline and stay away from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

He further charged them to use their social media handles to promote national unity instead of spreading fake news, adding that every corps member must be security conscious during the duration of their service year.

He said, “Let me remind you that the oath of allegiance you have taken today is significant, as it is expected to guide your conduct in the service year as well as have an everlasting influence on your life after service. You are also enjoined to familiarize yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations. You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

“I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development. You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities.”

Ibrahim also urged the newly sworn-in corps members to utilise the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme availed to them during the orientation course.

He added, “I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme. You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp. On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.





“Let me also remind you to adhere strictly to the established safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and the use of hand washing facilities provided at strategic locations in the orientation camp. You are to equally avail yourselves of the COVID-19 vaccination that will be administered on camp if you have not done so.”

