ACF mourns former scribe, Musa Shehu 

The apex socio-political umbrella of the Northern states, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described the death of its former scribe, Colonel Musa Shehu( rtd) as a huge loss for the region and the entire country at large.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary-General of the forum, Murtala Aliyu and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, the former secretary General of ACF passed away in the early hours of Sunday, June 19, 2022, after a brief illness.

The statement noted that ”late Colonel Musa Shehu has been buried, the same day, according to Islamic tenets.”

According to the statement, ”Col. Shehu was a one-time military administrator of Plateau and Rivers states.

"His tenure could be said to be remembered with his tremendous contributions to the developments and upkeep, during his glorious tenure as secretary-general of the ACF.





The apex socio-political group added that the deceased sacrificed his life for national and societal services.

”Loved, cherished and adored by all that came his way, during his lifetime. Before retiring to his creator, Col. Shehu was the Acting Chairman, Political Committee of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

”A condolence register, on behalf of ACF and his family, has been opened at the ACF Headquarters, No. 11A, Sokoto Road, Kaduna, while his family house, at Apo Quarters, Abuja, receives personal sympathisers.

”Among early sympathisers at the ACF office, is the current Deputy Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum, the Wazirin Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Ida. Waziri Ida described the late Col. Shehu, as a gentle soul-worthy meeting in a lifetime.

”May the All-Merciful Allahu (SWT) grant him aljannatu Firdaus and his family, the fortitude to bear the loss, Ameen,” the statement declared.

