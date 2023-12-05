A dismissed soldier, Lance Corporal John Gabriel, with service number N/A13/69/6522, attached to 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

His sentence followed his conviction by a Yobe State High Court sitting in Potiskum for the offense of murder.

The presiding Judge, Justice Usman Zanna Mohammed, who gave the verdict, also convicted Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon after finding him guilty of conspiracy.

John Gabriel, who was the 1st Accused Person, was charged for the offense of Armed Robbery contrary to section 1 (2) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision Act) Cap R11 LFN 2004, and Section 221 of the Penal Code law of Yobe State.

The second accused, Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, was charged for an attempt to commit culpable homicide and assisting in the concealment of stolen property.

The prosecution called 12 witnesses and tendered 9 exhibits while the accused person testified in his defense and called no further evidence.

The court, after a careful evaluation of evidence before it, convicted the 1st accused on two counts and sentenced him to death by hanging for the 1st Count and Death by hanging for the second count.

While the second accused person was convicted on the 1st count and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment but was discharged on the second count.

The case was State Vs 1. Lance CPL John Gabriel and 2. Lance CPL Adamu Gideon.

