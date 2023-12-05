The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has issued an arrest warrant for the new Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso; the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, and 17 others for their refusal to honour the committee’s invitations to address inquiries regarding their operations.

The arrest warrant was issued due to their continuous adamantly to respond to the invitation to appear to the committee.

The Committee’s Chairman, Micheal Irom, ruled that the Inspector General of Police should ensure the appearance of the CEOs before the committee on December 14 through a warrant of arrest after Speaker Rep Tajudeen Abbas conducts due diligence.

Earlier during the committee’s hearing on Tuesday, Fred Agbedi moved a motion leading to the adoption of the arrest warrant.

The lawmaker said that despite being invited four times, the important figures failed to attend the hearings, compelling the need for this action.

The petitioner, Mr Fidelis Uzowanem, said that the petition was anchored on the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) report of 2021.

Details later….

