Nigerian Actress, Joke Silva has stressed that reading culture among children in Nigeria has diminished and consequently serving as a brewing ground for social vices, inclusive of drug abuse and addiction.

A sixteen-year-old Nigerian, Munachi Mbonu launched her book, ‘PEARL’ along with an innovative online book clubhouse to strengthen the reading culture among youngsters in Nigeria recently in Lagos.

Silva urged parents to recall the old days of tales by the moonlight, by reading stories to their wards regularly.

According to her, these stories, aside from adhering to reading and writing, have a way of impacting their lifestyles and behaviour.

Meanwhile, Joke said the online book clubhouse would provide a platform for storytelling, preserving the cultural heritage, and fostering a love for reading.

She urged all mothers to encourage their children to discover their talents, noting that everything is not about study.

Mbonu, who said the book is relatable unlike the other books written by her, noted that it has an age rating of 13 owing to what society considers as being sensitive, and also a real-life experience inspired by someone she knows.

“Apart from the fact that I really wanted to write something that young people are able to relate to, especially when it borders around mental health.

“I want to lend my voice in raising awareness on the importance of mental health and to give courage to those who seek help.” She said

Mbonu said the book is a call to action for young people to be able to help when it comes to the mental health of people, raise awareness and push the message.

President, FROT Group, Frank Momoh said he promised Munachi 6 years ago when she launched her first book to be on the journey with her until she tells him he is no longer needed in the journey, noting that she has been inspiring to him and other people around her.

“It’s about time to renew the reading culture, it’s not just an idea but it will be a great impact on our development, a nation without education or brains can never do better, no matter how you try,

“I do tell my children that technology as a tool has the capacity to either make you or destroy you, so you have the choice to make, I applaud Munachi on her time management because she is actually doing well in her studies,” he said

The Upfronts with Munachi Mbonu media parley had in attendance students, professionals, business leaders, influencers, Principal Partner, Mazars Consulting, Dr. Yemi Sanni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of VFD Group, Mr. Nonso Okpala; General Manager, Sales and Marketing at Greenlife Pharmaceuticals, Derrick Osondu, and Executive Director, Administration and Finance at NIMASA, Chudi Offodile.