Veteran actress, Joke Silva, has finally broken silence about her marital struggle with her husband, Olu Jacobs, following his battle with dementia.

Joke’s husband has been suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) since 2021.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality and actress, Nancy Isime, Joke Silva said she still loves her husband despite the illness.

“We have been married for 37 years but we have known each other for 42 years, we were dating for 5 years before we got married.

“It has not been easy, in the early years of our marriage, we didn’t even realise the marriage has started, it took a lot of acceptance because I was like why are you behaving like this?

“There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there,” emotional Joke Silva disclosed.

She added; “But the thing is this when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.

“So in this journey of dementia now, is like I am looking after my father. The husband I knew is no more and there for me but this man that is here is someone I still love”.

