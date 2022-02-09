Digitisation and changing nature of work

THE inception of technology has resulted in the advancement of existing protocols across all facets of life. It is a development that cannot be overemphasised. There have been massive improvements in work outputs in different categories of business, be it large or small-scale industry. It is imperative not only to adopt this new norm but to ensure we are in the know regarding how it can be implemented in our existing working procedures. The process of digitization highlights extensively, the transformation of analog to digital information resulting in a change in processes and how information is disseminated, and goes beyond more than just making existing data digital. It embraces digital technology in data collection and the establishment of new trends. It also enhances better business decisions.

The changing nature of work is being influenced by two determinants: the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the workplace and the expansion of the workforce that entails both on- and off-balance-sheet talents and skills that are relatable to new working procedures influenced by the inception of digitization in the workplace. Digitization and globalization have sparked radical shifts in our attitudinal response to life and work. The integration of automation enables workers to focus more on important tasks like problem solving, product designing and data interpretation. In the future, employers will seek out candidates that can continuously learn and develop new skills that are related to digitization.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The integration of automation into the workplace is not only changing the nature of work but also influencing existing working procedures. The impact of digitization and automation has resulted in a skills mismatch in employment this is due to the advances in robotics, artificial intelligence and other relatable digital technologies. This has also impacted the future of vocational education and training, especially in the areas of gig work or remote ICT-based work. Bringing artificial intelligence into our work ecosystem is a prime example of the power of digital transformation. AI-powered chatbots that respond to simple customer inquiries serve as a welcoming presence on websites, reducing the time customers spend while engaging an agent. It is about technology, data processing and organisational change in terms of the workforce which definitely will be a drastic change in the number of workers, and people who are skilled in the application of digitization.

The impact on productivity and enhanced customer engagement cannot be overemphasised, but it appears that some businesses can be deterred by two underlying factors in utilizing the working modalities: the digitalization improvised, and businesses that are financially incapacitated and situated in deep remote areas where internet connectivity is inaccessible. These two underlying factors highlighted, if not resolved, will deter the application of digitization in working procedures because of the cost implications coupled with maintenance costs. There is always an opportunity for collaborating in this digital era: small-scale businesses and startups should understand how it will create viability and visibility for their enterprise. On the part of the large-scale businesses and investors, the adoption of digital tools in the workplace ecosystem might be easier because of the level of operation, which is quite different from other category of businesses which are affected by these two factors.