Digitisation and changing nature of work

Opinions
By Tribune Online
Digitisation and changing nature of work, Money ritual in Nigeria, Tribute to Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, Regenerative agenda, From raw materials to processed goods, How not Census as panacea for conflict resolution, Makinde Olakanmi Fadele’s exit, There is no justification for estimated billing, religions The Olubadan of Ibadan what’s the impact of govt agencies, Commission The untold burdens Shortage of passport booklets, Tobacco Retirement should be enjoyed, Lagos Ogun Oromoni Fuel subsidy controversy, Legislative rascality by NASS members, Abiodun An unwelcome advisory from IMF, tahir Buhari should hand over power to ASUU, fake news Zik NYSC Afghanistan As Ogun Politics of confusion and violence, Anambra poll: Non-participation is participation, Power dark notes in our history, Anti-Open Grazing Bill Adopting non-kinetic approach, Nigeria: Still Nigeria: Still crawling at 61, Who still cares to respect Nigeria?, masses Buhari Buhari’s Presidency Not all Nigerian students amass degrees to stay in Europe, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu lagos Lagos Sanwo-Olu Value Added Tax unemployment and the rest, Still on the coup in Guinea, colours Pandemic disruptions Professor Olufemi David, vat Asiodu, the last titan after Ahmed Joda, mirage Delta and effective healthcare, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu became Ada Owere, The Osinbajo option The clamour for the clamour national conference The clamour for restructuring Appreciating Delta State’s unique stride cancer Passing through the gateway, MOWCA Badejo Nigeria’s democracy and anti-free, new democrazy, PDP Deploying security strategy, Akwa Ibom Pedestrian bridges and suicidal Lagosians, Lagos Buhari’s morbid disdain, We ain’t as different, Ashiru Abiodun students and a faulty system, fake news Beyond the Twitter ban, rights Honouring the fallen, safeguarding the living, confab Only the strong survive, Makinde value Unemployment Customs Nigeria Christian Taming scarcity of international, kidnapping education Healthcare availability Makinde Curbing rising trend of attacks Covid-19 pseudo death claims Why the humanities LASTMA, cancer sufferers on Lagos roads, Amotekun operations begin in Ogun, Covid-19 vaccine in Africa, when oil fails

THE inception of technology has resulted in the advancement of existing protocols across all facets of life. It is a development that cannot be overemphasised. There have been  massive improvements in work outputs in different categories of business, be it large or small-scale industry. It is imperative not only to adopt this new norm but to ensure we are in the know regarding  how it can be implemented in our existing working procedures. The process of digitization highlights extensively, the transformation of analog to  digital information resulting in a change in processes and how information is disseminated, and goes beyond more than just making existing data digital. It embraces digital technology in data collection and the establishment of new trends. It also enhances better business decisions.

The changing nature of work is being influenced by two determinants: the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the workplace and the expansion of the workforce that entails both on- and off-balance-sheet talents and skills that are relatable to new working procedures influenced by the inception of digitization in the workplace. Digitization and globalization have sparked radical shifts in our attitudinal response to life and work. The integration of automation enables workers to focus more on important tasks like problem solving, product designing and data interpretation. In the future, employers will seek out candidates that can continuously learn and develop new skills that are related to digitization.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The integration of automation into the workplace is not only changing the nature of work but also influencing existing working procedures. The impact of digitization and automation has resulted in a skills mismatch in employment this is due to the advances in robotics, artificial intelligence and other relatable digital technologies. This has also impacted the future of vocational education and training, especially in the areas of gig work or remote ICT-based work. Bringing artificial intelligence into our work ecosystem is a prime example of the power of digital transformation. AI-powered chatbots that respond to simple customer inquiries serve as a welcoming presence on websites, reducing the time customers spend while engaging an agent. It is about technology, data processing and organisational change in terms of the workforce which definitely will be a drastic change in the number of workers, and people who are skilled in the application of digitization.

The impact on productivity and enhanced customer engagement cannot be overemphasised, but it appears that some businesses can be deterred by two underlying factors in utilizing the working modalities: the digitalization improvised, and businesses that are financially incapacitated and situated in deep remote areas where internet connectivity is inaccessible. These two underlying factors highlighted, if not resolved, will deter the application of digitization in working procedures because of the cost implications coupled with maintenance costs. There is always an opportunity for collaborating in this digital era: small-scale businesses and startups should understand how it will create viability and visibility for their enterprise. On the part of the large-scale businesses and investors, the adoption of digital tools in the workplace ecosystem might be easier because of the level of operation, which is quite different from  other category of businesses which are affected by these two factors.

  • Adekanmbi writes in via babatundeadekanmbi@gmail.com

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Opinions

Fayemi: Celebrating a bridge builder at 57

Opinions

There is a Place Called Hell: A Review of Cowries of Blood: Essays on Herdsmen,…

Opinions

An elixir for tackling insecurity 

Opinions

On accountability and Nigerian Embassy in Spain

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More