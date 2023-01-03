Dickson responsible for my infrastructural development successes — Gov. Diri

“We are happy that we have carried on most of the projects you left for us”

As the tenure of the current administration in Bayelsa approaches three years, precisely on February 14, 2023, the governor, Senator Douye Diri has attributed his successes in infrastructural and human capital development to the solid foundation laid down by his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson.

Governor Diri stated this at his country home, Sampou Community, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state when he played host to his predecessor, where he also dispelled rumours that he intends to drop his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who served as commissioner for works in the previous administration.

Speaking further, he said that if not for the fact Senator Dickson stood firmly by him during the last governorship election, the opposition party would have taken over and most of the projects that are ongoing would have been abandoned.

He further explained that he is compelled to attribute his successes to his predecessor because most of the projects his administration has currently executed were initiated by Senator Dickson, and it shows the beauty of continuity in government.

His words: “whatever success we are recording today is because you laid a solid foundation. Most of the projects we execute today, you started them and I think that is the beauty of continuity in government.

“If the other party came in and abandoned them, it is the state that will suffer. We are happy that we have carried on most of the projects you left for us.”

Reacting to rumours that he intends to dump his Deputy, Diri stressed that his deputy has contributed significantly to the success of his administration and it will be unthinkable to drop him.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the Diri/Ewhrudjakpo ticket was a divine project, which God used his predecessor, Senator Dickson, to make a reality.

He said “let me also state this to clear the air. My deputy has worked very well and nobody told me to refer to him as a workaholic and resourceful. Our pairing is a divine arrangement.

“The ticket was divine otherwise we will not be here. Even if I speak until night, it cannot express the gratitude in our hearts.





“There are stories making the rounds to the effect that I will no longer use the deputy governor. That is a lie. My deputy will still be my running mate for our re-election. When you build a house, you do not destroy it.”

The state’s helmsman remarked that as a human he is not perfect and appealed to leaders and the people of the state to support him to enable him to deliver the much-needed development.

His words: “We went to Toru-Orua for a Christmas and thank-you visit last week. There are certain things you do for a man and he will thank you until his death and that is what Senator Dickson has done. We never expected that our brother and friend, who has done this great thing, will also visit again today. You did not owe us this.

“On behalf of the kings and people of Kolokuma/Opokuma, we again express our gratitude to you. We are very grateful. God will always use a human and He used you to ensure that a Kolokuma son was picked as governor.

Earlier, Senator Dickson said he was in Sampou on a new year visit to deepen the relationship between him and the governor, assuring that the success of the current prosperity administration remained his priority.