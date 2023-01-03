Ortom backs OBJ’s endorsement of Obi for president

“He ( (Ortom) is convinced that Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true President of”

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday drummed his support for the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, titled ‘Governor Ortom backs Obasajo’s endorsement of Peter Obi’ said that the former president was right in his choice of Peter Obi as the right candidate to win this year’s presidential election and provide the leadership that Nigerians desire.

The governor said that if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he would have personally led Obi’s campaign across the country.

He however strongly recommended Peter Obi to Nigerians as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country.

The statement read in parts, “He ( (Ortom) is convinced that Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true President of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians.

“The Governor stresses that for some years, the country has been tottering on the verge of collapse, owing to leadership failure and its attendant consequences of poverty, heightened insecurity with banditry, kidnappings and other acts of terrorism threatening the very foundations of the nation.

“He says the President that Nigeria needs at this challenging time in the country’s history is one who understands the urgent need to unite the people and speedily initiate policies and actions to redirect the ship of the nation on the path of growth and development and emphasises that Peter Obi has all such qualities.

Governor Ortom lauds Chief Obasanjo for once again demonstrating objectivity, truth and patriotism as a statesman whose views on national issues must be taken seriously.