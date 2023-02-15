By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting took place on Wednesday morning in the President’s official residence before he arrived at the Council Chamber to preside over the weekly session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The President, along with Tinubu, had participated in the ruling party’s presidential rally in Owerri, Imo State on Thursday, presenting the former Lagos State governor to party supporters.

Even though it was not clear why Tinubu found it necessary to see the president barely 24 hours after the Owerri rally, it may not be unconnected with his desire to see the discontinuation of the administration’s currency swap policy, which he believes, is not helpful to the re-election bid of the ruling party.

