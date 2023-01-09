Destruction of INEC facilities

The destruction of offices belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), especially in the South-East, has become a most disturbing national embarrassment. It is sad that those responsible for this dastardly act are yet to be caught. With such situation, we are in a deep dilemma as to how to build democratic institutions with such dangerous dimension. We are very worried that Nigeria is close to what every ideal nation should not be.

INEC is just one of the victims of the national malaise that we are currently faced with. Elections should be seen as sacrosanct if we are to enjoy the best that democracy offers. The destruction of INEC facilities is a pointer to the lack of adequate penal consequences. It is reprehensible that we are not really worried at the spate of destruction.

It is equally to note that if we are unable to stop the destruction of police facilities and INEC offices, how can we guarantee the safety of electoral officers and the voting public during the election? Nigeria needs to be certain about what are expected to do especially at this time.

Except we fight for what rightfully should be, Nigeria is on the path to self-annihilation. The 2023 elections must be allowed to be free, fair and devoid of the loss of lives if we are to continue to build on the trajectory of progress and development.

 

Nasir Abdul, Kano .

 

