NITDA calls for applications into Nigeria COVID-19 innovative challenge

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its subsidiary, Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIIE), is calling on Nigerians, especially software developers, to apply for the “Nigeria COVID-19 Innovative Challenge”.

Nigeria COVID-19 Innovation Challenge is an online innovative challenge set up to meet the challenges mankind is facing as a result of the coronavirus.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring Coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic, governments have issued guidance for members of the community to practice social distancing, while companies have enforced work from home policies in an effort to flatten the curve of viral infections across the population.

The Challenge, organised as part of NITDA’s strategic initiatives, is aimed at identifying and showcasing innovative technology that will help in containing the pandemic, cushion its effects, create awareness on measures to prevent the spread and engage stakeholders in discussion. It is open to Nigerians. both at home and in the diaspora.

Given the current circumstances being experienced in Nigeria and the world at large, this call is on developers, entrepreneurs and other creative minds to explore, experiment and build software solutions to help address this crisis ravaging our economy.

A statement issued by NITDA said the Innovative Challenge will focus on mitigating the health and social impacts of COVID-19 in Nigeria using innovative technologies, showcasing relevant innovative technologies developed by Nigerians towards COVID-19 and similar future pandemics;

The Challenge will also focus on facilitating and enhancing processes along the prevention-detection-treatment value chain of COVID-19 and Cushioning the financial and social impact of COVID-19 during and after the pandemic in Nigeria and possibly beyond.

Registration for the programme commenced on Friday 24th April 2020 and is expected to close on Friday 1st of May 2020.

