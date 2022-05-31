Despite my loyalty to Tinubu, I”ll support whoever clinches APC presidential ticket, says Zaura

A candidate for the Kano Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdulsalam Abdulkarim, popularly known as A. A. Zaura, has said that despite his loyalty and desire for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge as APC presidential candidate, he will support any candidate who will clinch the party’s ticket during the forthcoming primary election slated for Saturday.

It will be recalled that Alhaji Zaura, a die-hard supporter of Senator Tinubu, had wanted to contest for the state governorship position but later rescinded and opted for a senatorial seat, competing with the incumbent senator and former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

A.A. Zaura who emerged as the candidate for the APC Kano Central Senatorial District in the just concluded primary election also vowed to put an end to the domination of Kano politics by the duo of Senator Kwankwaso and Senator Shekarau.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Speaking to pressmen in Kano, Alhaji Zaura said: “Allah gives power to whom He wishes. I wish my man, Senator Tinubu, to clinch the APC presidential ticket, but if Allah said no, there is nothing I can do than to support whoever delegates of our party will vote for at the party convention.”

The APC candidate spoke about the joining forces between two former governors. He said, “Although I humbly respect the duo of Ibrahim Shekarau and Kwankwaso as my former bosses and two former Kano State governors, but that is by the way, because it will not stop me from beating them hands down on the day of the election.”