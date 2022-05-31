NPHCDA partners community pharmacists to expand COVID-19 vaccination coverage

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has partnered with the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) to expand access to COVID-19 vaccination in the communities.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, in his remarks, recalled that Nigeria, through the Agency, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Presidential steering committee launched the S.C.A.L.E.S 2.0 as one of the national strategies for COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Shuaib pointed out that in the spirit of inclusiveness and in the government’s appreciation of the fact that effectively controlling COVID-19 transmission through vaccination requires all actors in the health landscape to be involved, the S.C.A.L.E.S. strategy entails the expansion of vaccination sites beyond government health facilities to include private health facilities and community pharmacies in line with global best practices.

According to Shuaib: “It is as part of this laudable initiative that we are here today to officially launch this exciting collaboration between the Association of community pharmacists of Nigeria and the NPHCDA.

“Community pharmacies are one of the most easily accessible and frequently consulted points of care for health care service delivery by the public sector especially in underserved population due to their interconnectedness with the communities.

“In Nigeria, for example, community pharmacies’ involvement in differentiated care and administration of antiretroviral medicines for HIV care have been shown to improve retention on treatment, adherence to medication, and overall better treatment outcomes.

“In fact, community pharmacists have contributed greatly during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic through ensuring the availability and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPEs), hand sanitisers, etc. I want to affirm that this synergy will once again enhance our COVID-19 vaccination programme and help the country achieve herd immunity while strengthening the health care system and contributing to health security.

“Many countries around the world have authorised vaccination in community pharmacies, including COVID-19 vaccination. This practice has shown promise in countries like South Africa, the United States of America and the United Kingdom to mention but a few, where pharmacies are playing a crucial role in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With over 6000 community pharmacies spread across the country, coupled with the ease of access and long operating hours, I believe this will contribute to rapidly increasing vaccination coverage.

“I am excited about this collaboration and I believe it will add zest to the country’s effort to attain the national target of 70 per cent vaccination coverage that is necessary to achieve herd immunity.”

Shuaib disclosed that on May 31, 2022, the Agency vaccinated 30,327,550 persons with the 1st dose, this represents 23.9% of our eligible population while 14,629,451 persons have received their 2nd dose and 18,291,072 have been fully vaccinated which represents 16.4 per cent of our eligible population.

He also disclosed that 1,229,909 persons have received their booster doses as he is optimistic that this collaboration is a plausible direction to take if Nigeria must reach its national targets within the shortest time possible.

In his address, the National Chairman of ACPN, Pharm Adewale Oladigbololu said NPHCDA, has prioritised the need of the people and worked tirelessly in making COVID-19 vaccination widely accessible through Community Pharmacies.

Oladigbolu further maintained that this is one public health initiative that is bound to improve access to vaccines, given that community pharmacists are easily accessible, they offer extended hours of service, are trusted health care professionals and as such their inclusion in vaccination processes will drive down vaccine hesitancy and improve coverage tremendously.

“Nigeria, our dear country; trains critical human resources for health with her wealth and the marvellous job being done by the NPHCDA around Immunisation, reducing maternal and child deaths, strengthening PHC towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and improving human capital development demands that all hands must be on deck.

“Community Pharmacists are critical human resources for health, and we are ever ready to replenish the wealth of our nation with the wealth of our experience and expertise. We look forward to more fruitful engagements,” he said.

