Deploy N50bn floating dock, Minister charges NIMASA

The Honorable Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has charged the Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), to ensure prompt deployment of the Modular Floating Dockyard the Agency acquired sometimes ago.

The Agency’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who disclosed this recently while speaking with the media in Lagos, said that the Honorable Minister described the deployment of the Modular Dockyard as one of the low-hanging fruits he hopes would be delivered to the nation within the next few months.

“When we met with the Honorable Minister last month, he made it clear that we need to deploy the Modular Floating Dockyard for the benefit of Nigerians. The truth is that we are working round the clock daily to ensure the Dockyard is put to use. We are working closely with the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, using lessons from past mistakes, to ensure a productive and sustainable deployment of the Modular Dockyard.

Dr Jamoh said that both NIMASA and NPA are set to complete the operationalization of the NIMASA Modular Floating Dockyard with the installation of dolphins and repair of facilities at the NPA Continental Shipyard facility, where the floating dock would be operated from.

He noted that NIMASA has completed the ongoing discussions with its co-partner, NPA and other managing partners to provide the Continental Shipyard for the anchoring of the Dockyard.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, is closely providing guidance for the deployment of the national asset on a Public Private Partnership PPP model, adding that the floating dock needs to go through an installation process before it starts functioning or be put to use.

