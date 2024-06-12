The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has felicitated with Nigerians over the 25th anniversary celebration of uninterrupted democratic governance in the country.

Tribune Online recall that the defunct military government of General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) on May 29, 1999 handed over power to former President Olusegun Obasanjo after 16 years of military interregnum from 1983 to 1999.

A statement signed by PRP’s acting national publicity secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq and made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday in Abuja, said while it congratulated Nigerians on occasion of the anniversary, the democratic rule, it added, has not met Nigerians’ expectations going by negative tendencies such as monetisation of the electoral process, lack of transparency and disenfranchisement of voters which characterised the 2023 general election.

The statement added that as a party that believes in true and participatory democratic rule, it is time to ensure that power truly belongs to the people while calling on civil society organisations, professional associations and community groups to rise up to the challenge and mobilise Nigerians to demand a better governance that will serve the interest of every citizen.

“The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) joins Nigerians across the country to commemorate the occasion of our 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule. As we mark this milestone, we cannot help but reflect on the journey thus far and the state of our democracy.

“While we congratulate Nigerians on this achievement, we must also acknowledge that our democracy has not been as robust as we had hoped. Despite the return to civilian rule, we have not witnessed significant advancements in social democracy, and instead, we have seen a regression of civic rights and a deterioration of material wellbeing. It is a stark reminder that our democracy is still a work in progress.

“Furthermore, the last general elections serve as a stark reminder of the challenges we face in deepening our democracy. The monetization of the electoral process, lack of transparency, and disenfranchisement of voters have eroded the very foundation of our democracy. It is imperative that we take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that power truly resides in the people.

“In this regard, we call upon civil society organizations, professional associations, and community groups to rise up to the challenge. It is time for us to organize and mobilize the populace to demand better from our leaders and institutions. We must work together to reclaim our democracy and ensure that it serves the interests of all Nigerians.

‘The PRP believes that a true democracy is one that is participatory, inclusive, and accountable. We urge all Nigerians to join hands in promoting a culture of transparency, accountability, and good governance. It is only by working together that we can build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by our heroes past and present who fought for our freedom and rights. We honour their memory by continuing to strive for a better Nigeria, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

“Let us use this occasion to reflect on our past and look forward to a brighter future. We must work together to build a Nigeria that is truly democratic, where power is truly in the hands of the people.”

