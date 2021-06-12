Democracy Day: Cross River police reads riot act to protesters

The Cross River State Police Command has read the riot act to those who plan to cause trouble today in the name of demonstration to mark the June 12 Democracy Day, warning that it would not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with anyone who violates the laws.

In a report posted by an online medium, the Daily Post, on Friday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, was quoted to have warned that the police authorities in the state would not tolerate any gathering or unlawful protest in the name of the June 12 democracy day.

“Everybody should be sober and in their houses given the experience people had particularly during EndSARs protest, we will not allow such an incident to repeat itself again. We have gotten intelligence report on how people are planning to disrupt the peace of the state in the form of a protest and unlawful gathering as well as to embark on the violent destruction of property, we will not allow that”, the PPRO was quoted to have warned

The Cross River Police Command, had earlier, in a press statement endorsed by Ugbo said it was aware of plans by some unscrupulous elements to cause panic and security threat during the memorable June 12 Democracy celebration.

“It is on the above that the Command enjoins Cross Riverians not to allow anyone under any guise either politically or activism to destroy the peace of the state”, the statement counselled.

The Command, therefore, advised residents of the state ” to shun all forms of unlawful procession, protest and gathering in the state”, pointing out that the only asset God gave to Cross River State above all others “is peace and harmony enjoyed by all the citizens”.

“By this announcement, members of the public are being charged to be patriotic and report any suspicious movement in their domain to the Police and other sister security agencies at all times”, the statement advised.

“Furthermore, parents/ guardians are warned to checkmate the activities of their wards as the Police Command will never again tolerate any form of lawlessness or breach of peace from any person or group of persons across the state”, the Command warned.