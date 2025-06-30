Delta: Police face backlash over crackdown on ‘indecent dressing’

A fresh controversy is brewing in Delta State following a public warning by the State Police Command that “indecent dressing” is now a punishable offence under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law — a declaration that has drawn sharp criticism from the Human Rights Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Warri Branch.

In a statement posted to its official X handle on Saturday, the Delta State Police Command announced plans to begin penalising individuals who appear in public “without proper clothing,” stating that violators risk a fine of ₦50,000 or community service.

The post read: “As you no like wear cloth wey dey cover your body well, and you prefer dey waka go work, school, or anywhere with clothes wey dey show everywhere for your body, make you hear am – Delta State Government nor dey smile for that kain dressing. VAPP Law don ready to punish anybody wey no dress well.”

The announcement, part of a broader public sensitisation campaign aimed at highlighting lesser-known laws every weekend, referenced Section 29 of the Delta State VAPP Law, which was domesticated in the state in 2020. This section criminalises “indecent exposure” — the intentional partial or full exposure of private parts in public — with a prescribed punishment of a fine not exceeding ₦50,000, community service, or both, upon conviction by a court.

However, the NBA’s Human Rights Committee has raised concerns over what it describes as a potentially unlawful and misleading interpretation of the law by the Police.

In a strongly worded statement signed by Committee Chairman, John-Larry Ojukoko Esq., the NBA warned that the phrase “indecent dressing” is neither defined nor recognised in the VAPP Law, and that its vague usage could lead to rights violations and arbitrary enforcement.

“There is a clear legal difference between ‘indecent dressing’ and ‘indecent exposure,’ as outlined in Section 29 of the VAPP Law,” the statement said. “The law refers specifically to the exposure of private parts, not general appearance or choice of attire.”

The Committee further cautioned that the Police lack the legal authority to impose fines or mandate community service without due judicial process.

“The Nigeria Police can arrest suspects, but it is only the court that can convict and impose penalties. Anything outside this is illegal and a violation of fundamental rights,” Ojukoko added.

While acknowledging the Police’s role in law enforcement, the NBA urged restraint and strict adherence to the letter of the law.

It also expressed concern that the current framing could be misused to harass members of the public, particularly women and young people.

“The term ‘indecent dressing’ is subjective and open to abuse. We therefore call on the Police to act in line with the Constitution and statutory provisions, and to avoid any move that may result in human rights violations,” the NBA said.

