Ogbomoso Recreation Club mourns as ex-Oyo CJ, Adeniran, dies at 87

The Ogbomoso Recreation Club (ORC) has condoled with the family of the late Justice Afolabi Adeniran, the people of Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole over the demise of the highly respected legal luminary.

Former Oyo CJ, Justice Adeniran died on Sunday after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by the President of ORC, Dr. Akin Oladeji John-Brown, and made available to journalists on Monday, the club described the late Oyo CJ Adeniran as an illustrious son of Ogbomoso whose contributions to the Nigerian judiciary cannot be quantified.

The statement reads: “We mourn the loss of Justice Afolabi Adeniran, a legal luminary whose sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to justice have left an indelible mark on our legal landscape.

“He was not only a brilliant lawyer but also a mentor and guide to many, always willing to share his knowledge and experience.

“His legacy of integrity, dedication, and profound legal insight will continue to inspire us.”

Retired Justice Afolabi Adeniran, a former Chief Judge of Oyo State who made headlines in 2006 for approving the impeachment of Governor Rashidi Ladoja, rose through the ranks of the judiciary after over 22 years in private legal practice.

Though his decision to approve Governor Ladoja’s impeachment was later overturned by the Supreme Court, the episode remains one of the most notable moments in Oyo State’s political and judicial history.

He served as Acting Chief Judge and, subsequently, as Chief Judge of Oyo State.

Born in Ogbomoso in August 1942, he is survived by wives, children, and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family soon.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE