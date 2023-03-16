Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba

Governorship candidate of Zenith Labor party in Delta, Mr Emmanuel Okoh has stepped down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Sheriff Oborevwori.

Announcing his decision in Asaba on Wednesday, Mr Okoh enjoined the party faithful and supporters to massively vote for Sheriff in Saturday’s election, adding his action was not influenced by any gratification.

Flanked by some members of ZLP, Okoh said the PDP candidate stands out based on his track record of performance, integrity and humility among other contestants.

He said: “Having surveyed all my fellow contestants in this race, I have come to realize that Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP stands out based on his track record of performance, integrity and humility.

“To this end therefore, I call on all my supporters to massively vote for the PDP candidate Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori on Saturday 18th March 2023 for the governorship election to emerge victorious at the poll.

“This I did without any gratification but for the good of our state. This will enable him to continue with the laudable achievement of the current Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

“We will not allow those with questionable character to hijack the State.”

