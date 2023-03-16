Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji has revealed that there is still more ground to cover towards achieving gender inclusion in society.

The governor’s wife explained that the administration of Biodun Oyebanji as the governor in its seven-point agenda placed priority on women’s development and empowerment, adding that the government would ensure women have equal access to opportunities in the system.

Speaking on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, at an event commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day, Dr Oyebanji said this year’s theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality,” was important for women to achieve their potential in education and technology.

She said, “The Ekiti State Government has taken impressive strides in promoting gender equity, fairness, and justice. However, gender equality and women’s empowerment remain unfinished business in the state. This implies that there is still much ground to cover touching gender inequality.

“The government has made the welfare of women a top priority in its Seven-Point Agenda, and it will continue to prioritize it in its development plan. The government is committed to ensuring that women have equal access to opportunities in all aspects of human endeavors, particularly in education, politics, and socio-economic participation, resulting in a more gender-balanced, diverse, and inclusive society.

“On this note, I encourage all women in attendance to support all APC candidates, especially our women aspirants, in the upcoming Ekiti State House of Assembly election to enhance governance and add a voice towards advocacy for better opportunities for the women. Women make up a significant portion of the world’s population, and their active participation in all spheres of life, be it politics, socio-economic activities, among others, will go a long way in promoting gender equality.”

