Delta govt tasked on environmental, security challenges

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta State Chapter, has called on the Delta State Government and the Uvwie and Udu local government councils to urgently address emerging environmental, public safety and security challenges around major infrastructure facilities and markets in the state.

The association specifically raised concerns over the growing presence of destitute persons around the DSC Roundabout, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Flyover and Enerhen Flyover, warning that the locations could become vulnerable to criminal activities if appropriate environmental management and security measures were not introduced.

It also expressed concern over the accumulation of refuse at Udu-Jigbale Market, describing the situation as a potential threat to public health and environmental sanitation.

The concerns were contained in resolutions adopted at the association’s third Board of Directors meeting held in Delta State.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev. Lewis Afolabi, and Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, APBN urged Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to direct relevant ministries, departments and agencies to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the affected locations and implement appropriate sanitation, public safety and security measures.

The association also called on the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Chief Anthony Onoriode Ofoni, to collaborate with state authorities, environmental agencies, security formations and social welfare institutions to tackle the situation.

The association recommended regular environmental maintenance, effective monitoring of public spaces, security surveillance and humane interventions for persons requiring social welfare assistance.

According to APBN, the provision of modern road infrastructure must be complemented by proper environmental management, regular maintenance and sustained security arrangements to protect public investments and ensure the safety of residents.

READ ALSO: Why housing policies failed to deliver desired results — Oyedele

On the refuse disposal challenges at Udu-Jigbale Market, the association called on the Udu Local Government Chairman, Olorogun Vincent Ogheneruemu Oyibode, to ensure the immediate evacuation of accumulated refuse and restore proper sanitation within and around the market.

It urged the council to work with state waste management agencies, environmental health authorities, market leaders and other stakeholders to establish sustainable waste collection and disposal arrangements.

The proposed measures include regular refuse evacuation, provision of waste collection facilities, enforcement of environmental sanitation standards and public sensitisation on responsible waste management.

The association further called on the Delta State Ministry of Environment, waste management authorities, environmental health departments and security agencies to strengthen inter-agency collaboration in addressing the concerns.

Beyond environmental sanitation and security, APBN called for the deployment of stationary towing vans around Udu Bridge to promptly remove broken-down vehicles and prevent traffic congestion.

It said the strategic importance of the bridge to vehicular movement across the city made it necessary for the appropriate government agency to provide emergency towing services to ease traffic and reduce the difficulties experienced by motorists and other road users.

The association noted that environmental sanitation, public health and security were interconnected responsibilities requiring coordinated and sustained interventions by government institutions.

While acknowledging the Delta State Government’s ongoing infrastructural development efforts, APBN stressed that the long-term value of public infrastructure depended not only on construction but also on proper maintenance, environmental sustainability and the protection of lives and property.

It reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with the state government, local councils and other stakeholders to promote good governance, environmental sustainability and public welfare.