Property, business owners urged to prioritise safe electrical installations, others

Property and business owners have been urged to prioritise safe electrical installations, quality building materials and regular safety inspections to prevent recurring fire outbreaks and reduce losses of lives and property across Nigeria.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave the advice during the premiere of a documentary on market fires in Lagos.

Represented by the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye Abimbola, the deputy governor warned that poor electrical wiring, substandard building materials, inadequate fire safety facilities and weak enforcement of building regulations continued to expose markets and commercial properties to devastating fire incidents.

The documentary, titled Burning Point: Inside Lagos Fires, produced by CBI Digital Media in partnership with Baywood Group, was premiered as part of efforts to raise awareness about the causes and consequences of market fires and promote accountability among relevant stakeholders.

Hamzat stressed that preventing fire disasters required a shift from emergency response to proactive risk management, with property owners, traders, government agencies and relevant professionals taking greater responsibility for safety.

He said the state government had taken steps to strengthen the Fire agency’s operational capacity.

The representative of the deputy governor disclosed that the number of fire stations in Lagos had increased from 14 in 2019 to 29, while the government had procured 62 new operational vehicles across different categories, including fire trucks, water tankers, rapid intervention vehicles and a hydraulic ladder.

She added that the government had also supported personnel training, improved operational infrastructure and strengthened the agency’s institutional framework.

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However, Abimbola stressed that equipment and emergency response capacity alone could not eliminate fire disasters, emphasising the need for property owners, businesses and residents to prioritise safe electrical installations, building quality, accessible escape routes and compliance with fire safety regulations.

She described fire prevention as a shared responsibility involving government agencies, businesses, property owners, professional bodies, communities and the media.

According to her, the government’s priority was to prevent fires wherever possible, noting that every risk identified and corrected before an incident could save lives, protect property and prevent economic disruption.

President-General of Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Markets Association, Comrade Chinedu Ukadu, called for stronger fire prevention measures and improved protection for traders and their investments.

He urged property and business owners to pay greater attention to electrical installations, building conditions and other safety requirements rather than waiting until disasters occur before taking preventive action.

Ukadu also advocated compulsory fire insurance for markets, to be enforced by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Lagos State Government, arguing that adequate insurance protection would help traders recover from losses when fire incidents occur.

He proposed the establishment of emergency funds that could be accessed within 24 to 48 hours after a fire outbreak to provide immediate relief to affected traders.

The market leader further recommended the appointment of at least 50 fire marshals in each market, alongside support for the rehabilitation of faulty electrical installations.

The panellists included the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu; Assistant Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Zikorah Ibeh; ADC governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; and Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Shakira Amodu.