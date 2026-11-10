Real estate firm expands Lakowe Lakes’ development

Mixta Africa has expanded its Lakowe Lakes development in Lagos with the introduction of polo, equestrian facilities and luxury residences, deepening its ambition to transform the estate into a major residential, leisure and lifestyle destination.

The unveiling of the new Lakowe Lakes Country Estate represents a new phase in the company’s development strategy, extending the established estate beyond golf into polo, equestrian pursuits and country-estate living.

The launch, which attracted more than 200 guests, showcased a development designed to integrate residential living with sporting, recreational and lifestyle facilities.

The new estate features a regulation polo field, stables, training field, paddock, clubhouse and crescent lake, alongside a collection of residential properties positioned within the polo and equestrian landscape.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Mixta Africa, Deji Alli, said the development reflected the company’s commitment to creating lasting value through projects that go beyond conventional property development.

Delivering a keynote address titled ‘The Courage to Build: Vision, Execution and Enduring Value,’ Alli said building developments with enduring value required vision, discipline and the ability to translate ambition into tangible results.

“Building something of lasting value requires the courage to see beyond the present, the discipline to execute and the responsibility to create value that endures,” he said.

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He explained that the company’s ambition was not merely to sell properties but to establish a destination that would offer compelling reasons for people to live, invest and spend their leisure time there.

According to him, the latest development builds on Mixta’s long-term vision for Lakowe, where the value of the estate is derived not only from individual residential properties but also from the wider environment, facilities and community being created.

He said the development was conceived around the integration of residence, landscape, sports, leisure, wellness and community, providing homeowners with a lifestyle proposition beyond conventional housing.

The newly introduced residential collection comprises premium villas, loft terraces and apartments, with selected properties offering views of the polo field and lake.

The company said the unveiling had generated initial ownership conversations around a wider collection of residential properties expected to be released in phases as the development progresses.