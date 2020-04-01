Delta govt presents cheques to herders’ attack victims

Delta State government has presented cheques to the next-of-kin of victims of the Uwheru community Fulani herdsmen attack in the state

as it reaffirmed that the security and well-being of the citizens of the state is not compromised.

Handing over the cheques to the bereaved families at the palace of the traditional ruler (Ovie) of Uwheru, the Secretary to the Delta state government, Mr Chiedu Ebie said the government commiserated with the people of the kingdom for the lives that were lost during the herdsmen attack.

He said that the government would support the children of the victims by setting up an education endowment fund with ten million naira which according to him, would cater for their educational needs while calling on Deltans to support the fund.

According to him, the government also provided financial relief to each of the next-of-kin of the deceased and one of the persons that survived the attack.

Earlier, the Commissioner for higher education, Prof Patrick Muoboghare, who spoke on behalf of the community, thanked the governor Ifeanyi Okowa for identifying with the community in their time of grief.

While stating that they were overwhelmed by the gesture, he promised that the community would ensure that the seed fund provided by the government for the education endowment fund was judiciously utilized.

Speaking on behalf of the monarch Agbaovwe Afugbeya Oyise 11 of Uwheru kingdom, Chief Jabin Oyibokore expressed gratitude to the state government for the good gesture towards the community even as he urged it to make sure that its plan towards security in the state was executed.

