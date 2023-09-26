The Afe Babalola University Multi-system Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has conducted four new successful kidney transplants on patients in the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, who spoke with newsmen revealed that the latest surgical operation was carried out between September 15th and 17th, making it 14 kidney transplants since October 2021.

Ogundipe, who revealed that the four patients were in stable condition and alongside their donors, added that the hospital has the manpower and equipment to end medical tourism in the country.

According to him, the founder of the institution, Aare Afe Babalola,SAN established the medical facility to provide quality and affordable healthcare services to the people without traveling abroad.

He said, “Since we had our index transplant in October 2021, we have successfully carried out 14 kidney transplants in our hospital, with the last four which we did between September 15th and 17th, 2023.

“I can tell you that the four patients are doing fine and recovered well , even their donors have since returned home. We want to let the people know that when they feel there is no hope , there is hope here.

“We know there are a lot of people out there battling with kidney issues and they are worried and considering travelling out of the country to get healing, I am happy to tell them that there is a perfect destination for them in ABUAD multi-system hospital.”

On the cases of organ trafficking in the country, the CMD stated that the hospital has stringent rules and procedures guiding it whenever people appear to donate for patients.

He revealed that aside from the fact that the donor would be properly interviewed to know he or she was not being pressured or induced to donate a kidney, the individual would be made to sign an affidavit in line with global best practices.

“The truth and the only thing which is lawful and accepted is that any donor must be doing it willingly without compulsion and must not be induced financially, so that we don’t have a situation where they are buying off the kidney.

“On our part, we don’t involve in any unethical practices relating to our services in the hospital. Aside from ensuring family members as donors, an affidavit will also be sworn by the individual,” he said.





He called on the federal government to initiate policies that would address the challenges in the nation’s health sector, “especially policy that will stabilize the naira against the dollar for us to get these medical needs abroad cheaper.”

On his part, a neurologist in the hospital, Dr Olusegun Aremu, while lamenting the increasing level of kidney issues among the people, said the ABUAD hospital was providing solutions to the challenges.

Aremu declared that Nigeria is among the top ten countries with highest number of kidney challenges, called on stakeholders to step up advocacy on preventive measures for kidney failures in the society.

He said, “The issue of kidney failure is on the increase and I will say there is a need for us to intensify our efforts on health education. Also, we should have the habit of checking our health status regularly to detect early possible red flags.

“People should place value on their health by always doing what is right always and taking a lot of water and reducing intake of salt.”

