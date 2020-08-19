Delta govt constitutes 10-man 2020 flood management committee 

The Delta State government has constituted a 10-man 2020 Flood Disaster Management Committee to handle the probable humanitarian challenges that might be triggered following the prediction by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in its 2020 Annual flood outlook for Delta State that 18 local government areas would be affected this year.

Inaugurating the committee in Asaba, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie listed the committee’s terms of reference to include liaising with Local Government Council Chairmen and identify vulnerable communities and places of relative safety in their localities where displaced persons could be sheltered.

Other terms of reference are identifying credible leadership structures in the vulnerable communities including traditional rulers and Presidents General through which government could mitigate the adverse effects of the flood.

Mr Ebie, who is also the Chairman of the committee ruled out the setting up of regular camps for victims as a way of conforming with the COVID-19 protocol,

While stating that the government would adopt a different strategy in catering for displaced persons this year, the Secretary to state government emphasised that attention would be more on sensitising the people on the impending flood through advocacy.

Other members of the Committee include Mr Omamofe Pirah, Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Co-Chairman, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information, Mr Christian Onogba, Commissioner for Environment, Hon Itiako Ikpokpo, Chairman ALGON, Mr Eugene Uzum, Director General, State Orientation Bureau, Hon Benjamin Efokodo, Executive Assistant to the Governor (Special Duties), Mr Jerome Morka (mni) Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Office of the SSG while Mr Benson Oburoh, Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Special Duties would serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

