Delta govt approves N16bn for bridge, road projects

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Governor Okowa of Delta

One month after the Delta Government approved the construction and rehabilitation of  14 road projects across the state, no fewer than 15 others have again been approved at a cost of about N16 billion.

The new projects include the construction of a bridge across River Ethiope in Umusume Quarters, Obiaruku; internal roads in Okpara-inland; Ituru Road, Elume;  Deghele-Bateren Township road in Warri South-West.

Others are construction of Oporoza Township Roads in Gbaramatu and  Ogbe-Ijoh internal roads in Ogbe-Ijoh, both in Warri South-West and Dantinajo Gold Resort Road, Oleh, Isoko South, Obi-Ibabu/Ibabu road in Ndokwa West; rehabilitation and expansion of Old Lagos By-Pass (linking Benin/Asaba Expressway to Asaba/Okpanam Road) as well as construction of critical adjoining roads and discharge channel, Okpanam, Oshimili North, were approved by the council.

The construction of Isoko drive/Sir Eric Obiazi street, Madagwa Street/Amantu Crescent, GRA Phase 5, Asaba, Oshimili South and construction of Flood Control Measures on Summit Road through Nwelih Street, St. Patrick’s College, West-End Mixed Secondary School and Uche Medua Ige Close were approved in addition to the reconstruction of Iregwa/Baleke and adjoining streets in Agbor, Ika South; reconstruction and overlay of Owerre-Olubo/Ute-Ogbeje road, Ika North-East.

Disclosing this after the state executive council meeting in Asaba weekend, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that the roads spread across the three senatorial districts for fairness and equity.

According to him, the government had approved comprehensive upgrade of facilities in Central Hospitals in Kwale, Ughelli, Oleh, Agbor, Warri and Sapele.

He disclosed that approval was also given for Delta Cares Programme, a partnership programme with the World Bank, to resuscitate small and micro businesses affected by the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

